PORTLAND SACRED HARP presents a weekend of all-day Shapenote singing Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at The Little Church, 5138 NE 23rd Ave. from 9 am-3 pm. Shapenote singing is a 200-year-old American folk tradition of a capella, four-part harmony community singing. Sacred Harp refers to the human voice and there are no harps or other instruments involved in this music. All who love to sing are invited to make raucous, exuberant music for two days of singing. Free and open to all ages. No singing experience is required and songbooks will be available to borrow for the day. As part of the tradition, a free potluck dinner is provided at noon by local singers each day. Portland Sacred Harp is a fully inclusive, community-run group and is not affiliated with any religious or political organization, denomination or credo. Email for info portlandsacredharp@gmail.com.

MILAGRO’S SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING – Due to overwhelming requests, Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St is remounting Swimming While Drowning, a play by Emilio Rodriguez, directed by Francisco Garcia, with a simplified set for two nights only, Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10 at 10 pm. This late night event is pay what you will. Spoken word poetry and teen romance collide in this coming of age story of teenage Angelo Mendez. He encounters a world he was not prepared for at an LGBT homeless shelter in Los Angeles as two homeless teens find inspiration to live life on their own terms. Director Garcia says, “It’s a coming of age story, but it’s a story that resonates with anyone. The hope is that when the show is done, this will be something you talk about. Maybe this is a community you knew nothing about, that you want to learn more about or that you feel that you want to help support.” Tickets at milagro.org or 503.236.7253.

ACTIVIST/JOURNALIST CHRIS HEDGES visits Portland for two KBOO benefits, Friday, May 26 at 7 pm and Saturday, May 27 at 2 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. Hedges is a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, Princeton University professor, author, and activist, as well as a columnist for the news and commentary website Truthdig. He examines the mechanisms for resistance given the absence of authentic democratic institutions and the rapid militarization of the state. It’s a provocative look at the current state of revolt in the United States with special guest, Portland-based cartoonist and journalist Joe Sacco. All proceeds go to the station. Tickets are $20 general admission for all ages and available at bit.ly/2oDYk01.

PORTLAND SINGS! community sing-along is a casual, group-singing opportunity for anyone wanting more singing in their life. Sunday, May 21 is their last get together until September and it’s at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. from 3 to 5 pm. Sing folk, pop, blues, country, Motown, soul, and anything else. For a free digital lyric book go to PortlandSings.com. Sliding scale $5-10.

THE OUTWRIGHT THEATRE FESTIVAL presents Sordid Lives by Del Shores, May 19 – June 11 at the Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave. OUTwright’s five-year anniversary’s feature production takes us back to a point in our history when gay conversion therapy was considered by many to be a justifiable response to homosexuality. This story is a comedy and timely as ever thanks to these most unpredictable times. There are four workshops offered during the play’s run too. Tickets are $15 advanced, $20 at the door. Tickets at bit.ly/2p8q5zg