Sidestreet Gallery’s spring show features an ever evolving show. Art works will be sold, shipped, and replaced on an ongoing basis for four months. Every day will have new art to see and enjoy.

The show is called Small Art Bites, and it’s comprised of various 12×12 inch and 6×6 inch affordable works from some of Portland’s favorite artists including Lisa Laser, Michael Pratt (right), Cathi Newlin (left), Bonnie Meltzer, Malathip Kriheli and others.

The gallery is at 140 SE 28th Ave. and Small Art Bites’ opening reception is Friday May 5, from 5 to 8 pm. The show is perpetually refreshed and runs through August 27. Gallery hours are Noon to 5 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.