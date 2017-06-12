Maureen Herndon’s new show titled Departures, reflects her recent travels as well as her continued pursuit of creating small collages. Her small works invite the viewer to take a closer look.

First Friday Reception: June 2, 6-9 pm. Artists’ Reception: Sunday June 4, 2-4 pm at 12×16 Gallery, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5. .

Also showing at 12×16 Gallery Reed Clarke. The title of Reed Clarke’s show is Face to Face, and for some years faces and figures have inhabited all of his paintings. Clarke hopes to elicit something about being human that is familiar, but which seems impossible to say clearly or completely in other mediums. The idea of having a human subject and the discipline that imposes on the composition of the work is something he values.

For more information please contact:Cary Doucette @ 12x16gallery@gmail.com, 503.432.3513, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5.