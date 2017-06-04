triangle productions! Is proud to present the return of the “Triple Crown” Tony Award winning musical about Princeton who can’t find a place to live on Avenue A so finally on Avenue Q he “might” have a chance! Here he finds all sorts of characters from Rod (the closeted Republican) to Lucy (the slut). This is an adult musical with actors and puppets telling the story of racism, homophobia, homelessness, internet “activities”, unemployment and finding the purpose to life.

Book by Jeff Whitty winner of 2004 Tony for Best Book for Avenue Q). Music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez (also Book of Mormon) and Jeff Marx.

June 8 – July 1st Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 7:30 only

The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza 1785 NE Sandy Blvd

Tickets: $15.00-$35.00 Call: 503-239-5919 or

trianglepro.org