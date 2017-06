Baba Yaga Takes an Apprentice, by Frank Gosar, was voted Best of Show at last month’s Oregon Potters Association Ceramic Showcase held at the Oregon Convention Center. Gosar has been a member of OPA for 20+ years and is a full time potter with his Off Center Ceramics. He got an MFA in Ceramics at U of O and has been a potter since the 1980s. See offcenter.biz for more of his work.