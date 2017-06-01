By Susan Lindsay

Buckman Community Association Board Elections will be held Thursday, June 8th at the regular monthly general meeting, 7-9pm in the Multnomah County Board Room, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd. The Board consists of nine positions and five are up for election. The term is two years. Residents and/or those with strong ties to the neighborhood are welcome to serve. Board member expectations include attending monthly meetings and serving on a committee or helping with a project. To find out more about the BCA, visit our website: buckmanpdx.org. Contact the board anytime: buckmanboard@googlegroups.com

Due to construction in Colonel Summers Park for the installation of a summer splash pad and water stream, the annual Buckman Picnic in the Park, normally held the second Sunday in August, will be on Sunday, September 17th, 3-7pm. Volunteers are needed to help coordinate the event, serve food and help with set up/clean up. Contact the BCA directly for more information and to volunteer.