Adapted from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by Caitlin Lushington & Madeline Shier. Prompted by a backdrop of divisive current events, a group of storytellers — separated by age, connected by purpose — dives into the story of Romeo & Juliet to explore the possibilities of sympathy in a world riddled with discord. Enso’s 90-minute whirlwind adaptation interlocks our world with Shakespeare’s text. Immersed in imagination, play, and supportive storytelling, Shakespeare’s classic resonates with a new kind of relevance in the midst of an intruding media presence. Performances are: June 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and July 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 PM ; June 25, July 2, 9 at 5:30 PM. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St. Tickets Available at: www.ensotheatre.com/box-office or at the door. For more info, please contact Caitlin Lushington at 510-415-7150 or ensotheatre@gmail.com, or visit www.ensotheatre.com/press.