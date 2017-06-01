By Jill Riebesehl

Summer is here, and the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association Board is gearing up for sunny days, with one event specializing in free ice cream and another involving a parade.

At our annual meeting May 16, we elected four new board members and heard a fascinating presentation by Steve Dotterer on the history of transportation in Portland, from native people’s trails to the unexecuted Mt. Hood Freeway.

On the agenda for our June 20 meeting, we will hear about two major ongoing citywide projects: the updated Central City Plan 2035 and Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Transportation System Plan, Stage 3.

The Central City Plan 2035, after much work and collaboration with citywide partners, was enacted in 2012 with the goal of developing a prosperous, educated, healthy and equitable city. We are eager to hear about progress made and updates to the plan and related policies for the downtown and central areas as Portland and its partners address ways to keep the urban area vibrant and unique. www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/47907

The Transportation System Plan 2035 was adopted as part of the Central City Plan in 2016. Testimony is being taken until July 21. Implementation could begin 2018. We will hear components of this third stage that include emergency response, transit and traffic classifications. With the plan’s adoption in September, further attention will focus on connectivity, transportation strategy for people movement, streets as public spaces, greenways and trails and more. https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/63710

Also on our agenda is a brief visit from the Bureau of Environmental Services about progress on the sewer/stormwater project where it affects with our neighborhood.

Elections for board officers will be held at this meeting.

On July 22, we are looking forward to visiting with our neighbors at the Division-Clinton Business Association’s Street Fair at our HAND booth. A vibrant variety of vendor booths will pop up around SE 26th and Clinton, and between Clinton and Division on avenues between SE 25 and 28th. Some area businesses will be participating. A parade will take over Division Street heading west from SE 50th beginning at 10:45.

HAND will hold its annual Ice Cream Social, recognizing National Night Out, the first Tuesday in August in Piccolo Park. There will be lots of ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts to all who drop by. We’ll hope to have a giant sprinkler for the children, and maybe a couple of friendly Portland Police officers will drop by to visit and enjoy the cones.

In September, some of our more ambitious board members are planning a late-season neighborhood clean-up, probably on the Cleveland High parking lot. Stay tuned for more information on time and place.

HAND meetings are held in Carvlin Hall on the St. Philip Neri campus, SE Division St. The land-use committee meets at 6:30 p.m.; the main meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings are every third Tuesday of the month, except August. The public is welcomed and encouraged to participate in discussions.

