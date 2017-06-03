Rock out for justice at the Liberty Ball

Saturday, June 17 • 7 pm (doors at 6)

Revolution Hall • 1300 SE Stark St. •

It’s an all ages show. Tickets are $20 and

available through the venue (revolutionhall.com)

Ever since the election, we’ve been angry. We’ve felt helpless. We’ve worried for the future of our community and our country.

On June 17, join us to restore some hope. Let’s transform our anger and despair into usable, tangible support for those who really need it. That’s what the Liberty Ball is all about.

Seven local acts will share their music to support marginalized communities and critical social justice issues. Indigenous psych rockers Mascaras are headlining, with support from Hungry Ghost, Blue Cranes, The Ghost Ease, and Ritchie Young (Loch Lomond).

Our four beneficiaries are Oregon-based non-profits with proven records of making change in our community. Their work is more important now than ever before. Your $20 entry to this fundraiser could be used to:

build new beginnings for refugee and immigrant families in Oregon (IRCO)

preserve and enhance the civil liberties and rights of Oregonians (ACLU-OR)

protect critical flora and fauna habitats or support public school learning gardens (Ecotrust)

reduce poverty and school drop-out rates for LGTBQ+ youth (SMYRC)

Between sets, DJs E*Rock and Michael Bruce (Gran Ritmos) will keep your booty moving and hosts Shawn Fleek and Pat Janowski will drop some humor.

This is an all-ages, family friendly show, so bring a friend and enjoy Pin the Tail on the Drumpf, palm readings, caricatures, a photo booth, drinks on the rooftop lounge, and more. We will offer several raffle prizes and an auction opportunity, so BRING THOSE LAUNDRY QUARTERS and some cold hard cash if you wanna play! Items include brand spanking new vinyl from local bands, certificates from local eateries and spas, and original artwork.

This is the party of the summer, and your chance to make a real difference right here in our city. Don’t miss it!