invites you to their

Model Train Club Open House

June 10 and 11

5500 SE Belmont Street (basement)

mhmeng@aol.com • mthoodmodelengineers.org

$3 suggestion donation • Noon to 5 PM

MHME members will enjoy showing you the newest improvements made to their 1200 sq. feet of model railroading.. The layout features Oregon railroading in HO gauge operated by Digital Command Control with sound. MHME is a forty year old club. Show your kids the joy and imagination of model railroads.