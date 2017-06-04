Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Avenue,

June 9 – June 24 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30

Sunday performance June 18 at 2 pm

Tickets are $10-$20 or pay what you can.

Call 503.231.9581 or TicketsWest at 503.224.8499 or online at ticketswest.com.

Delores (Danielle Vermette) and John (Jerry Mouawad). John, her husband, is continually ignored. Delores, his wife, tells all she meets that she’s dying. The soon-to-be-gone and the invisible, Carol Triffle’s motifs are lightly cloaked in this existential comedy of bad manners at a high school reunion. Triffle’s universe questions, comments, and insults with fire-words skewering each character. All are alone and desperate for companionship yet bound by their aloneness. Live music jolts the absurdity to bubbly heights and sidetracks serious moments into comedic ditches. The Reunion can’t be codified and flies like a wild aircraft ricocheting off muddy memories, regrets and the uncertainty of hope. Delores is an enthusiastic but reluctant pilot of her life. On her one and last night’s voyage, Delores refuses to touch down. Nonetheless all is good when she lands smooth, easy and unharmed (almost.)