Featuring virtuoso musicians from around the world.

Wednesday June 7 • 7 pm

Clinton Street Theater

2522 SE Clinton St.

$12 in advance

$15 at the door

Visit www.mandoberlin.com for details or call 503.897.0744

Four virtuoso mandolinists will showcase their special talents and unique personal styles at the seventh annual World Mandolin Concert at Southeast Portland’s Clinton Street Theater.

All four mandolinists are serving as instructors at the upcoming 2017 River of the West Mandolin Camp, an annual teaching conference founded and directed by Brian Oberlin. The World Mandolin Concert is a chance for the star-studded mandolin faculty to deliver a public performance before the camp begins.