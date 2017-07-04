Barnham Family Hotdog is a live comedy show mash-up of Hee Haw, Antiques Roadshow, and variety television of the 1970s. It also features the antics of Big Ed and Summer America Barnham. Big Ed is a flea market capitalist, estate sale tycoon, husband, moonshiner and occasional giver of tax advice.

The play celebrates summer the season, with two big Sunday nights of comedy, music, barnyard drama, antiquing, poetry, modern art, improv and whimsy. Big Ed Barnham himself says, “Somebody’s gonna win a ham every dang night!”

Barnham Family Hotdog finds Big Ed and Summer America joined by Christian Ricketts, Wallace Fessler and Katie Behrens. The show runs July 2 and July 9 at The Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7. Tickets are available at $15 at bigedbarnham.com or at eventbrite.com/e/barnham-family-hot-dogs-tickets.

“It’s the season for sitting outside, paddling down the river, taking in the sun and experimenting with lemonade recipes,” said Summer America Barnham, “but, come early Sunday night, many folks want some light entertainment to take their mind off Monday morning or to forget the ravages of Saturday night’s drinking. We aim to do just that with a show that will still see them back home at a respectable bedtime.”

Holly Wigmore (Summer America Barnham) is a performer, producer, and teaching artist. Scott Rogers (Big Ed Barnham) is the creator of One of a Kind Find of the Week, a web series screened internationally. Both are very good at what they do.