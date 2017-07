Sidestreet Gallery’s featured artist for July is Bonnie Meltzer, who seamlessly blends found objects with crocheted imagery, Melzer creates thought-provoking commentaries designed to challenge our preconceptions about society. The piece to the right is titled Working Mother.

The July featured artist showcase will be on view July 2 to Aug 2. Sidestreet Gallery is located at 140 SE 28th Ave. Open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 pm. See sidestreetgalleryportland.com.