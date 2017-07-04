The free summer concert series Tuesday evenings at Mt. Tabor Park is part of the Portland Parks & Recreation’s Concerts in the Park and sponsored by Warner Pacific College.
The concerts have been a citywide musical tradition for over 110 years. Last year over forty thousand people attended 60+ concerts in the parks. The citywide schedule is posted at portlandoregon.gov/parks/69555.
Here is the Mt Tabor list with a special Sunday Symphony in Laurelhurst Park included too.
Pack a picnic dinner, bring a blanket or low chairs, and enjoy music under the stars. Mt. Tabor Park is at SE 69th & Taylor St. The music begins each night at 6:30 pm. There is no admission and food vendors on site
There is no concert at Mt Tabor on July 4. July 11 is Conjunto Alegre (Salsa, cumbia, bachata); July 18 – The Seventh Seal (Caribbean reggae from Bim Barbados); and July 26 –Freak Mountain Ramblers (Home-brewed mountain rock),
Sunday, July 30 at Laurelhurst Park, (SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd and Stark St.) – Concert Portland Festival Symphony, Gregory Vajda: Rough and Ready – An American Outdoor Overture
Summer events are all free!
