The free summer concert series Tuesday evenings at Mt. Tabor Park is part of the Portland Parks & Recreation’s Concerts in the Park and sponsored by Warner Pacific College.

The concerts have been a citywide musical tradition for over 110 years. Last year over forty thousand people attended 60+ concerts in the parks. The citywide schedule is posted at portlandoregon.gov/parks/69555.

Here is the Mt Tabor list with a special Sunday Symphony in Laurelhurst Park included too.

Pack a picnic dinner, bring a blanket or low chairs, and enjoy music under the stars. Mt. Tabor Park is at SE 69th & Taylor St. The music begins each night at 6:30 pm. There is no admission and food vendors on site

There is no concert at Mt Tabor on July 4. July 11 is Conjunto Alegre (Salsa, cumbia, bachata); July 18 – The Seventh Seal (Caribbean reggae from Bim Barbados); and July 26 –Freak Mountain Ramblers (Home-brewed mountain rock),

Sunday, July 30 at Laurelhurst Park, (SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd and Stark St.) – Concert Portland Festival Symphony, Gregory Vajda: Rough and Ready – An American Outdoor Overture

Summer events are all free!

NOTE:

ALCOHOLIC

BEVERAGES

for

personal

consumption

are

permitted

only

during

Concerts

in

the

Park.

All

dogs

must

be

on

a

leash.

All

parks

and

natural

areas

are

smoke

and

tobacco

free

zones.

Bike

Parking

available

at

event.

ADA

Accessible.