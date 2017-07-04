Blue language, blue laws, blue moons, blue seas: The Secret Society of Book Artists hold a month-long exhibition on the theme Mood Indigo, featuring works incorporating shades of blue and surface design.

It’s also the title of a new group show showing July 7 – 30 at 12×16 gallery, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5.

The self-proclaimed secret society emerges from the shadows to share work they’ve created over the past several years featuring the color blue with a focus on indigo-dyed cloth and paper. The members create traditional books and boxes, calligraphy pieces, mobiles, embroidery, and hand-made clothing

Politically outspoken, the members followed a sub-theme of ‘Resist’ referring to both a dyeing technique and feminist political action. Together they created a group collaborative piece formed from fourteen separate 12 x 16 rectangles which will be sold, with proceeds going to Immigration and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO)

The First Friday reception is Friday July 7, from 6 to 9 pm. The Artist Talk and Indigo Demo is Sunday July 9, 2-4 pm and a chance for members of the public to try their hand at dyeing something blue. Gallery hours are Thursday – Sunday 12-5 pm 12x16gallery.com / 503.432.3513