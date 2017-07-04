Portland’s newest theatrical organization is The Inclement Theater Company. The student run non-profit was founded this Spring and intends to bring a new source of activity and excitement to the SE area.

The Theater’s 2017 summer show is Jennifer Haley’s award-winning Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom! The show takes place in a modern suburbia with perfect lawns and friendly neighbors. Under this paradise, something takes control of the minds of the neighborhood’s teens; a video game where you must fight in a neighborhood just like your own against howling ghouls who look a lot like your own friends and family to get to The Final House. Where the games end and reality begins is not always clear…

Neighborhood 3 will be performed at The Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St, at 7 pm Friday July 7, and 2 pm and 7 pm Saturday, July 8. Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Inclement Theater’s mission statement is to “serve the community of SE Portland. We strive to provide high quality student run theater while empowering local youth to use the stage as a way to communicate modern issues and culture to our audience.”