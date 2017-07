– Saturday, July 8 at 1 pm. Someone will win a signed Rodney Crowell guitar. He’s made records since 1978’s Ain’t Living Long Like This and his Diamonds & Dirt yielded five number-one country hits. His new album, Close Ties, is a roots record and his most intimate with Lightnin Hopkins and John Lee Hooker in mind. Meet the man and hear new tunes up close and intimate at Millennium.