perform at a city-permitted rally at Laurelhurst Park concert pad Saturday, July 8 at 3 pm. Through song and voice, The Revolution Choir is spreading the progressive message. The Choir is an energized group of women and men who sing for Equal Pay for Equal Work, Climate Change, Money in Politics, Income Inequality, Gerrymandering, LGBTQ Rights, Black Lives Matter, Universal Health care and more. FREE and kid-friendly. Rain or Shine. See RevolutionChoir.com