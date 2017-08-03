Portland quartet 3 Leg Torso performs at the Summer Free For All at Berrydale Park, SE 92nd & Taylor St. Monday, August 7 at 6:30 pm. The concert is free and all ages are welcome.

This innovative group respects ethnic and classical traditions while boldly charging forward in all directions. Jazz streams into chamber music and into Eastern European folk all under the watchful eye of a Nuevo Tango aesthetic. Béla Balogh’s violin, T.J Arko’s melodic percussion, Milo Fultz’ bass, and Courtney Von Drehle’s coruscating accordion scintillates and soothes with an animated, entertaining and unforgettable live performance.

Hear a taste at 3legtorso.com.