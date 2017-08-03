Artichoke Community Music has left its longtime location on SE Hawthorne and has moved to 2001-2007 SE Powell Blvd. The instrument store, school of music and performance venue have departed SE Hawthorne and a community of two dozen volunteers led by Don Wheatley have been setting up the new space on Powell. A Grand Opening is being planned.

Artichoke’s administrative offices are now at 2007 SE Powell and the instrument store is on the first floor. The phone number is unchanged: 503.232.8845.

The School of Music’s fall term begins September 11 and registration information will be posted at artichokemusic.org.

Performances at the relocated Café Artichoke are expected to begin in the early part of October at 2001 SE Powell when the renovations are completed.