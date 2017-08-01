Sunday August 27 · 11 am – 7 pm
Here are some of the events:
SE 10th between Hawthorne & Clay Block Party all day with music, gift bags, activities, beer garden, vendors, raffle
SE 32nd Bazi Bierbrasserie
Beer Garden/ Acoustic Stage
11:00 – Terry Robb • Ragtime and Blues
12:10 – Denny Bixby • NW Troubador
1:20 – Rascal Miles • Chanteuse
2:30 – Mary Flowers • Blues Guitar
3:40 – Thad Beckman/Curtis Pils • singer/songwriters
4:50 – Walter Cyderman • Americana Band
SE 33rd Ave. Growlers • Outdoor seating – beer
3445 SE Hawthorne Kids at Heart Toys
Stage Performances:
11:00 – Lorna Miller (children’s folk music)
12:00 – Mr. Ben (children’s music)
1:00 – Penny’s Puppets (not sure which title will be first)
2:00 – Olive & Dingo (clowning, music, interactive storytelling)
3:00 – Penny’s Puppets (2nd performance)
4:00 – Circus Cascadia stage performance
Events all day (11-5):
Kids at Heart Sidewalk SaleKids • Sidewalk Chalk Area • Circus Cascadia activities • Face Painting (free) • Balloon Animals • Crafts & Toys demo • Bubble Machine • Misting Tent • Rest Area • PDX Parent Prize Wheel
SE 37th Avenue, Hawthorne Theater & Echo Theater
Events for kids and adults • Stilt walking • Hula-hooping
Tumbling •Juggling • Partner acrobatics
SE 38th Ave. Main Stage
11:00 – Reverb Bros • Jugband
12:10 – Biddy on the Beach • Irish
1:20 – Jaime Leopold • Original Folk Rock
2:30 – Pound 4 Pound • Jazz Funk Fusion
3:40 – Jon Koonce • NW Rock
4:50 – New Iberians • Blues and Zydeco
39th at Fred Meyer’s Cruisin’ Art Cars