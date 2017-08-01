Sunday August 27 · 11 am – 7 pm

Here are some of the events:

SE 10th between Hawthorne & Clay Block Party all day with music, gift bags, activities, beer garden, vendors, raffle

SE 32nd Bazi Bierbrasserie

Beer Garden/ Acoustic Stage

11:00 – Terry Robb • Ragtime and Blues

12:10 – Denny Bixby • NW Troubador

1:20 – Rascal Miles • Chanteuse

2:30 – Mary Flowers • Blues Guitar

3:40 – Thad Beckman/Curtis Pils • singer/songwriters

4:50 – Walter Cyderman • Americana Band

SE 33rd Ave. Growlers • Outdoor seating – beer

3445 SE Hawthorne Kids at Heart Toys

Stage Performances:

11:00 – Lorna Miller (children’s folk music)

12:00 – Mr. Ben (children’s music)

1:00 – Penny’s Puppets (not sure which title will be first)

2:00 – Olive & Dingo (clowning, music, interactive storytelling)

3:00 – Penny’s Puppets (2nd performance)

4:00 – Circus Cascadia stage performance

Events all day (11-5):

Kids at Heart Sidewalk SaleKids • Sidewalk Chalk Area • Circus Cascadia activities • Face Painting (free) • Balloon Animals • Crafts & Toys demo • Bubble Machine • Misting Tent • Rest Area • PDX Parent Prize Wheel

SE 37th Avenue, Hawthorne Theater & Echo Theater

Events for kids and adults • Stilt walking • Hula-hooping

Tumbling •Juggling • Partner acrobatics

SE 38th Ave. Main Stage

11:00 – Reverb Bros • Jugband

12:10 – Biddy on the Beach • Irish

1:20 – Jaime Leopold • Original Folk Rock

2:30 – Pound 4 Pound • Jazz Funk Fusion

3:40 – Jon Koonce • NW Rock

4:50 – New Iberians • Blues and Zydeco

39th at Fred Meyer’s Cruisin’ Art Cars