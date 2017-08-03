Austin, Texas songwriter Ky Hote has roots in NYC and everywhere else he’s been. Other artists sing Woody Guthrie songs and write about riding the rails but Hote has been there, done that from San Francisco to Maine and Florida to Alaska.

He’s hitchhiked, rode freight trains, buses, cars and now he comes to town for a rollicking evening of songs with local favorites and Oregon Country Fair veterans Adam East and Kris Deelane at The Laurelthirst Pub, Wednesday August 16 beginning at 9 pm.

East and Deelane begin at 9 pm followed by a set from Ky Hote. Then all three join with special guests for a George Harrison Tribute to rock the pub. Hote has hosted Harrison tributes all over the country for years now.

“I have not been to Oregon since my hitchhiking days,” says Hote. “I’m excited to be back and see all the new music venues. Lately my focus has been on finding topics that haven’t been exhausted in thousands of years of songwriting. To that end, I’ve relied heavily on waking up from my dreams and incorporating them into this world.”

There’s plenty to see and hear at kyhote.com.