The 2017 Montavilla Jazz Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, August 19–20 with a lineup full of expansive music and world class performers. Now in its fourth year, the festival features jazz artists on the forefront of creative expression.

The Festival is held at Portland Metro Arts, 9003 SE Stark St., on August 19-20, 2017.

This year’s headliner is acclaimed bassist Essiet Okon Essiet. Essiet first received critical acclaim more than a decade ago as a member of saxophonist Bobby Watson’s post-hard-bop group Horizon. He has performed and recorded with Benny Golson, Johnny Griffin, James Moody, Freddie Hubbard, Bobby Hutcherson, Cedar Walton, Sam Rivers, Pat Martino, Kenny Burrell, Jackie McLean and so many others. See and hear him at essietokonessiet.com.

Other performers this year include The Rich Halley 5 with Vinny Golia; Blue Cranes; David Friesen Quartet; PJCE with Jasnam Daya Singh; Ezra Weiss Sextet; Andre St. James Sound Ensemble with St. Louis trumpeter George Sams and Bay Area violinist India Cooke; The Quadraphonnes + Andrew Durkin; Rebecca Kilgore; Joe Manis Double Drums Quartet; the Ron Steen Quartet and Trio Subtonic with Dan Balmer.

The Festival was created by a group of Portland residents, to showcase local artists and support the next generation of music talent working with the Montavilla business community to create the Montavilla Schools Music Fund.

This year, the festival will award Creative Science School $1,000, made with proceeds from 2016 festival ticket sales. The grant will help ensure that CSS can provide music classes for Kindergarten through 5th grade students.

Tickets and schedule can be found at montavillajazzfest.com.