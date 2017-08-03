New livable streets grant program, events, and more!
July, 2017
Letter from the ED
The Many Shapes of Community Involvement

SE Uplift executive director Molly Mayo provides a brief overview of how SE Uplift fits into the history of Portland’s commitment to community involvement.
Clean Start PDX
New Program Addresses Livability Issues in Inner Eastside

SE Uplift’s partner coalition will oversee a new pilot project to improve safety, cleanliness, and livability in inner SE and NE.
Portland In The Streets Grant
Grants for Livable Streets

Community and neighborhood groups can apply for up to $20,000 for creative projects that make neighborhood streets, sidewalks and trails safer, more beautiful and open to all.
Portland United Against Hate
Tangible Ways to Combat Hate 

In the first four months of 2017 there were nine hate crimes reported in Portland. In comparison, there were 10 hate crimes reported in all of 2016. Here’s what you can do. 
Epic Block Party
Party With Your Neighbors!

When was the last time you got together with your neighbors to simply socialize and celebrate? If it’s been awhile, then we have a neighboring assignment for you: organize a block party!
Summer Events Guide
Summer Events Guide

From street fairs and block parties to concerts and movies in the park, there is no excuse not to get outside and join your neighbors this summer. So get out your sunscreen and save these dates.
July Board Meeting Agenda
SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – July 10th

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
July Featured Events
Muslim Cultural Festival
Immigrant & Refugee Potluck
Power, Privilege, & Diversity in Oregon
Eastmoreland Clean-Up
Kerns United Intersection Repair
World Refugee Day
Cultural Organizing - Oregon Style
Practical Allyship
