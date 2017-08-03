New livable streets grant program, events, and more! July, 2017 The Many Shapes of Community Involvement SE Uplift executive director Molly Mayo provides a brief overview of how SE Uplift fits into the history of Portland’s commitment to community involvement. New Program Addresses Livability Issues in Inner Eastside SE Uplift’s partner coalition will oversee a new pilot project to improve safety, cleanliness, and livability in inner SE and NE. Grants for Livable Streets Community and neighborhood groups can apply for up to $20,000 for creative projects that make neighborhood streets, sidewalks and trails safer, more beautiful and open to all. Tangible Ways to Combat Hate In the first four months of 2017 there were nine hate crimes reported in Portland. In comparison, there were 10 hate crimes reported in all of 2016. Here’s what you can do. Party With Your Neighbors! When was the last time you got together with your neighbors to simply socialize and celebrate? If it’s been awhile, then we have a neighboring assignment for you: organize a block party! Summer Events Guide From street fairs and block parties to concerts and movies in the park, there is no excuse not to get outside and join your neighbors this summer. So get out your sunscreen and save these dates. SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – July 10th Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. July Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)