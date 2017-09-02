Artichoke Community Music is open again in its new location at 2007 SE Powell Blvd, and September brings two fine concerts to town including the first one in their new performance space.

The first Artichoke sponsored evening, Saturday September 23, features the award-winning songwriter from County Donegal, Ireland, Eunan McIntyre (eunanmcintyre.com). The evening begins at 8 pm with a set from special guest Matt Meighan (mattmeighan.com). Tickets are $15 via Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com/event/3059590).

Live music is returning too in the new improved Café Artichoke at 2001 SE Powell Blvd. The first is Saturday September 30 at 8 pm with Dan Weber and Alice Howe. Tickets are $15 via Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com/event/3070964).

Their School of Music launches its Fall classes Monday September 11 including instrument, singing, performance and songwriting instruction. Register online at artichokemusic.org/classes/catalog.php.