are September’s artists at the 12×16 Gallery, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5

As seen above, the landscapes Nix paints reveal themselves to her slowly over time. A perceived landscape compels her to draw, sketch, study, and paint it numerous times – distilling, simplifying, and exaggerating in the hope “I can capture what originally was only dimly sensed in the original landscape.”

First Friday Reception is September 1, 6-9 pm and artists’ reception is Sunday September 3, from 2 to 4 pm. 12x16gallery.com