Pa’lante is a band for folks who love to dance to salsa, cumbia, and merengue. Once your feet find the music it is difficult to stop and it’s a great way to spend an end of summer evening This month the band is playing in a benefit for the Rafiki Village Project a non-profit whose mission is to improve health, and increase literacy in Tanzanian villages. Read all about it and break out your dancing feet for a good cause and effect.

An evening of danceable music to benefit the work of the Rafiki Village Project is coming Saturday, September 16 with the unstoppable rhythms of Pa’lante Latin Jazz Quintet, featuring Francisco Marmolejo and Nick Gefroh. The AfroFolk Project, led by Jan DeWeese will open.

The event includes a visual presentation about the work of the Village Project and a silent auction fundraiser. It is co-sponsored by KBOO Community Radio.

Pa’lante is a Portland favorite bands, playing latin jazz, salsa, cumbia, merengue and timba for listening and dancing. The band features a combination of original members from the genesis of the band, along with new faces. Started in 1985 by percussionist Nick Gefroh, the band is high energy and contagious.

A Pa’lante set moves from spicy’ Latin jazz to hot salsa, to cumbia, merengue, bolero, and cha cha cha, all designed for extreme dancing. Get a visual and musical taste at palantepdx.com

The Rafiki Village Project (rafikivp.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, founded in Oregon in 2016 by medical specialist David Newman. Its mission is to improve health, increase literacy, and promote economic prosperity in Tanzanian villages. The project is currently working in Gijega, where poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy, and access to clean water and adequate healthcare are among the challenges faced by a community of subsistence farmers.

The benefit is at the Sweeney-Moran Garagatorium, 1711 SE 40th, and begins at 6 pm. Advance tickets are $30 through brownpapertickets.com/event/3056351. Delicious African food by Black Star Grill and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For more, contact David at 503.236.6752, or email info@rafikivp.org.