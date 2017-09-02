There’s a new ukulele studio in town. The Woodstock Ukulele Studio offers private and group lessons in ukulele performance for beginners to advanced players. Open house is scheduled Sunday, September 17 from 4 to 7 pm, and will be followed by a concert of ukulele music.

Brian Fergus has taught music for twenty eight years and was professor emeritus of the City College of San Francisco. He is a certified instructor in the only notation-based ukulele teaching methodology created by Canadian virtuoso James Hill and lifelong ukulele teacher Chalmers Doane.

Based on ensemble playing, rather than strumming, the group classes are a way for players to understand music theory while playing music along the way.

The studio is located at the corner of SE Tolman and 46th Ave (entrance on Tolman, behind the house at 6305 SE 46th). More information at woodstockukes.com.