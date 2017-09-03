a new dark comedy, written by Robert Askins and directed by Donald Horn is an Oregon premiere and opens Triangle Productions 28th season.

After the death of his father, Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and especially his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand To God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

The show is presented at The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd., September 7 – 30. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. For tickets/information: 503.239.5919 or trianglepro.org All seats are reserved.