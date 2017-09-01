Local author Kim Kasch is celebrating the release of her first middle grade novel, Irma The Inventor And The Vampire Spiders.

Kasch has written a fresh new S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering or math) novel featuring a young female scientist and says, “I wrote Irma the Inventor because I love science and new technology and wanted to share my enthusiasm with young girls in a fun, entertaining way.

Kasch is also the author of Morgaine LeFay and the Vikings, and The Cats of Cullaby Creek. For information on how to order a copy, her website is kimkasch.com