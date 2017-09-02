Fans of Raymond Carver will find four of his earliest works staged in Human Noise, three stories and a poem directed and choreographed by Imago Theatre’s Jerry Mouawad.

The stories include Gazebo, A Serious Talk, Neighbors, and the poem Torture. All the pieces explore the intimate and unusual struggles and passions of relationships. Two of the three stories first appeared in print in 1980. The earliest, Neighbors, was published in 1971.

Carver’s narratives expose the veins of Northwest Americans. He was born in Clatskanie, Oregon and spent most of his time on the west coast. He crafted stories with tension, history and an impending sense of conflict to come.

Human Noise is presented at Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave. for six performances: September 21 through 30, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm. Tickets at Imago, 503.231.9581, TicketsWest at 503.224.8499, or at TicketsWest.com, or at the door. Ticket prices are pay-what-you-will $10 to $20.