This pumpkin wearing kitty painting is by Portland artist Malthip. It’s on the wall just in time for Sidestreet Gallery’s annual Monster Mash, a group show. The Mash brings together regional and national artists to celebrate all things fall, Halloween, humor, the season’s turn and the brilliant colors of autumn. This two month show runs Sept 1 – Oct 29.The Gallery is located at 140 SE 28th Ave. See Sidestreetgalleryportland.com 503 233 1204