This is Supreme Court, an extended mural piece a painting with copper collaged elements and crocheted wire by Bonnie Meltzer, on exhibit for the month of September at Emerson House, 1006 NE Emerson St. Meltzer’s other works are about coal, the wonder of rain, clouds and the growing grass. The gallery is open every day from 11 am – 3 pm. See bonniemeltzer.com for more of her work.