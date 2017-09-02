In 2015 the Fuse Ensemble and OUTwright created Under the Influence, a serial musical by Broadway lyricist Ernie Lijoi. A successful show that went on to win the 2015 Drammy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Actor in a Musical, it’s now updated and reimagined further and rechristened Under the Influence: All Trumped Up. It’s presented anew September 15 – 30 at the Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave.

The production is an unapologetically feminist, irreverent musical, tackling the influences surrounding all of us daily, through the life of heroine, Anita: (Anita Drink, Anita Smoke, Anita Cup, whichever Anita she is that day). Whether it’s Juan Valdez pushing us caffeine, Barbie giving us body issues, a cartoon character pushing nicotine, or our bartender sliding us another drink, we’re all under the influence of something… even Jesus.

Directed by Rusty Tennant and Sara Fay Goldman, opening night is September 15. The show runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays through September 30 at 7 pm with a single matinee September 24 at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, online at boxofficetickets.com