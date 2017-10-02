By J. Michael Kearsey

The 11th Annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) Induction concert is set for Saturday, October 14, 7 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. Tickets at aladdin-theater.com.

This year’s concert features Floater; a tribute to Jimmy Boyer featuring the Freak Mountain Ramblers, Fernando, Bingo Richey, Turtle VanDemarr and Pete Krebs; and the Louis Pain All-Star Band with Andy Stokes, LaRhonda Steele, Peter Dammann and Dan Balmer.

Musical inductees this year include:

• Jimmy Boyer – Usually on time for any Freak Mountain Rambler performance, Boyer was the ‘heart of the band’ according to FMR’s Turtle VanDemarr. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Boyer moved to Portland in 1989. Performing with Jeffery Fredericks’ Clamtones, and his own Glowing Corn, he formed FMR with Kevin ‘Bingo’ Richey, bassist Dave Reisch and Paul Bassett. He recorded six CD’s with them and two on his own: Trestle and Time Spent. He passed on January 21, 2016 at age 47.

• Louis Pain – A treasure to the Portland music scene, ‘King Louis’ is Portland’s King of the B-3 Hammond organ. He’s racked up numerous credits as a sideman for Paul deLay, Mel Brown, Linda Hornbuckle, Lloyd Jones, Curtis Salgado and Soul Vaccination. Co-leading the group, King Louie & LaRhonda Steele, their CD was one of the Best Albums of 2016 in Downbeat magazine.

• Floater – This Portland trio has made its international mark with eleven albums and an original mix of alternative rock, psychedelia, reggae, pop and even a bit of jazz. Bassist Robert Wynia, drummer Peter Cornet and guitarist David Amador broke out of Eugene in 1993. Their recent album is titled Wake.

• Mickey Newbury – Moving to Oregon in 1975, he recorded 25 albums of very original songs. He’s had 1500+ covers recorded of them by others in many genres. Escaping Nashville for a quieter life, he died from emphysema complications in 2002 at his home in Springfield, Oregon.

A live auction of guitars autographed by Ry Cooder, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Miller and others will support OMHOF’s music education and scholarship programs.

See omhof.org for more.