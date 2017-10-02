Portland Musical Theater Company presents All Hands On Deck! – a new 1940s period show presented at Mister Theater, 1847 E. Burnside St. #101, Fridays and Saturdays October 20 -28 and November 3-10 at 7:30 pm. (Sunday matinees at 2 pm)

Created by Jody Madaras and Quincy Marr and directed by Deanna Maio the show is a thank you to the “greatest generation” – the men and women who served our country during WWII and The Korean Conflict. Madaras used the Hollywood Victory Caravan – a group of famous film stars who toured America by train in 1942 selling war bonds as the setting.

Flashback to 1942 with an all-American, all-singing, roadshow and radio broadcast reproduction filled with big harmonies, theatre skits, period commercials, and 42 of the most enduring American tunes of all time including Sentimental Journey, Yankee Doodle Dandy, Chattanooga Choo-Choo, I’ve Got A Crush On You and By The Light Of The Silvery Moon.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in their favorite 1940s-inspired attire. The show runs 2 hours and is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Tickets are $18 seniors, $24 adults and $12 students/children available online at portlandmusicaltheater.org/tickets or by phone at 971.225.7469.