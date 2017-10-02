Elliott Sharp is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performer known for his signature percussive style of playing guitar. Working in the avant-garde and experimental music scene in New York City for over 30 years, Sharp has released more than eighty-five recordings ranging from orchestral music to blues, jazz, noise, no wave rock, and techno music.

He has pioneered ways of applying fractal geometry, chaos theory, and genetic metaphors to musical composition and interaction. His collaborators have included Jack DeJohnette, Oliver Lake, Sonny Sharrock, Deborah Harry, Ensemble Modern, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kronos Quartet and many others.

To help celebrate the centennial of celebrated pianist Thelonious Monk, Sharp has released a set of solo-acoustic guitar interpretations of Monk classics. He comes to Portland this month to perform his own unmistakable guitar take on several of Monk’s timeless classics as well as original pieces inspired by him.

Tuesday October 17, Sharp Plays Monk at Classic Pianos, 3003 SE Milwaukie Ave. in a one of a kind show that begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show