Milagro Theatre’s 22nd Day of the Dead espectáculo is called , and it marks the start of this venerable institution’s 34th season.

ÉXODO asks the eternal question: How do you carry those you left behind?

The annual Día de Muertos production builds around the theme of diaspora to the Milagro stage. Inspired by the Egyptian Book of the Dead and the current refugee stories in the world, the story is a journey of the living and dead as they both seek safety and peace in a new home.

Guided and directed by Tracy Cameron Francis, Egyptian-American theatre director and interdisciplinary artist, and Milagro’s Roy Antonio Arauz, the presentation collaborates with company members Patricia Alvitez, Robi Arce, Kushi Beauchamp, Jean-Luc Boucherot, Tonea Lolin, and Samson Syharath.

Milagro Theatre is located at 525 SE Stark St. and ÉXODO runs October 19 – November 12. Show times are Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2. Advance tickets start at $27 with discounts available for seniors, students, and groups at milagro.org, at 503.236.7253, or at 425 SE 6th Ave.