Portland Folk Music Society presents a ‘double-triple’ of two trios with songs and stories, original, old timey and popular. The concert is Friday October 20 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church 2828 SE Stephens St. beginning at 7:30 pm.

Pictured is Fine Company (Bill Murlin, Jim Portillo and Ron Dalton) opening the evening with guitar, banjo and bass; an old timey feel, rich with vocal harmonies and new originals. The second set is by Three Together, Doug Smith, Don Mitchell and Judy Koch Smith. They blend voices and instruments in folk, pop and classics.

Tickets are $18 general, $15 PFS members, $9 age 12+ under. available at portlandfolkmusic.org