by Terry Johnson, is presented by Defunkt Theatre Thursdays – Sundays, Oct 13-November 18 at Back Door Theater, 4321 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (in Common Grounds Coffee Shop). Curtain is at 7:30 pm.

The play imagines a 1950’s hotel room in which The Scientist and The Actress (who look like Albert Einstein and Marilyn Monroe) meet and discuss the universe, regret and the meaning of life.

Two Joes interrupt: The Senator and The Ballplayer (McCarthy and DiMaggio), with the menace and mayhem of the outside world.

Tickets at the door are Pay-What-You-Can for all performances. Advance reservations available at defunktheatre.com/show-seats.