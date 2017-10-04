Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Warner Pacific College, Egtvedt Hall 203, 2219 SE 68th Avenue

Presentation at 6:30pm

Hear an update about plans for the Long Block at SE 60th Avenue and Lincoln Street

See plans for a bicycle/pedestrian path at SE 64th Avenue and installation of public art

Free snacks and parking

Learn more at portlandoregon.gov/parks/67928.

Maija Spencer

Parks Bond Community Engagement | Community Relations

Portland Parks & Recreation

1120 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 1302

Portland, Oregon 97204

503-823-5593 (office)

503-827-5912 (fax)

maija.spencer@portlandoregon.gov

portlandparks.org | Read the first Parks Replacement Bond Annual Report

