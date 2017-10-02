A triptych of autobiographical works, Nous, on va Danser, choreographed and performed by Nancy Ellis, is presented October 27 – 29 at New Expressive Works (N.E.W.), 810 SE Belmont St. Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm.

Ellis has performed regionally, nationally and internationally and locally with Hand2Mouth Theatre, Tahni Holt, Dawn Stoppiello and others.

Ellis said “Before I started this trilogy, I had danced professionally and collaborated with choreographers for over 20 years, but never choreographed my own work… I started to explore how I came to dance, long before I moved to New York to pursue a career in dance, before I moved to Portland, before I became a parent. I didn’t know it would become a three-part performance. I didn’t know how much my personal life would change in the process. I didn’t know that I was making an evening of dance about moving through fear, about living.”

Tickets are $20 (at the door) | $15-$18 (in advance, nousonvadanser.bpt.me)