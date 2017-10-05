October 2017 2018 Small Grants SE Uplift invites ordinary Portlanders like you to shape and create your neighborhood by applying for a Neighborhood Small Grant. Attend one of the upcoming Small Grants Workshops to learn more. SE Uplift Board Retreat Recap Read on to learn more about the collaboration and idea sharing between SEUL board members at the Sept 2017 board retreat Being Beautiful Isn’t Always Easy: How to Cut Back Litter You have the power to make your neighborhood more beautiful and exercise your own creativity by engaging in trash can adoption and beautification projects on your street. Power, Privilege and Racial Diversity in Oregon Join us for a conversation on “Power, Privilege, and Racial Diversity in Oregon,” a free event with Willamette University professor Emily Drew October Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)