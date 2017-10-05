October 2017
2018 Small Grants

SE Uplift invites ordinary Portlanders like you to shape and create your neighborhood by applying for a Neighborhood Small Grant. Attend one of the upcoming Small Grants Workshops to learn more.
SE Uplift Board Retreat Recap

Read on to learn more about the collaboration and idea sharing between SEUL board members at the Sept 2017 board retreat
Being Beautiful Isn’t Always Easy: How to Cut Back Litter

You have the power to make your neighborhood more beautiful and exercise your own creativity by engaging in trash can adoption and beautification projects on your street.
Power, Privilege and Racial Diversity in Oregon

Join us for a conversation on “Power, Privilege, and Racial Diversity in Oregon,” a free event with Willamette University professor Emily Drew
When Does My Neighborhood Meet?
Neighborhood Map
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
Brentwood-Darlington
Brooklyn
Buckman
Creston-Kenilworth
Eastmoreland
Foster-Powell
Hosford-Abernethy
Kerns
Laurelhurst
Montavilla
Mt. Scott-Arleta
Mt. Tabor
North Tabor
Reed
Richmond
Sellwood-Moreland
South Tabor
Sunnyside
Woodstock