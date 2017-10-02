Sherri Aytche, Amy Fields, Carol Greiwe, and Babette Harvey are just a few of the 100+ artists inviting you to visit their studios during the 19th Portland Open Studios this month. 30 SE Portland neighbor artists are juried into the Open Studios Tour this year. It’s the city’s largest annual art studio tour and it takes place October 14-15 and 21-22, open each day from 10 am – 5 pm.

Aytche, Fields, and Harvey all work in clay, each with distinctive styles. Fields’ translucent porcelain mugs, Aytche’s bonsai pots, Harvey’s animal and bird sculptures and Greiwe’s expressive jewelry (on cover) detailed with handmade stones are all part of the show at Stark Street Studios and Gallery, 2809 SE Stark St. (starkstreetstudios.weebly.com).

Artists are organized into neighborhoods and there are eight communities: West Linn/Oregon City, Lake Oswego, Far West – Beaverton, Forest Park, etc.); Downtown/Pearl; North Portland/St. Johns; NE Portland; SE Portland; and Sellwood/Milwaukie. Each year, the artists open their studios to the public and showcase their work, and process.

It’s free to the public and there’s an app available visitors can download showing addresses and maps of all the participating artists. A complete Tour Guide is available through portlandopenstudios.com.