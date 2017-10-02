A showcase of new work of Mary Jo Mann and Horatio Hung-Yan Law, two artists from the SE HAND neighborhood examining what it means when individuals suffer the loss of home, community and security. It opens at Gallery 114 at 1100 NW Glisan St., October 5 from 6 to 9 pm and continues through October 28. A show preview is on Oct. 4, at 6:30 pm.

Staff from Central City Concern will describe how their programs help end homelessness and support self-sufficiency in Portland. An artist talk takes place at 3 pm on October 21.

Mann presents a body of work entitled Un-Becoming, investigating the conceptual intersection between garden outcasts that we call “weeds,” and fellow humans who live on the outside of our communities under bridges and overpasses.

The series of mixed-media paintings evolved from studies of botanical forms into more complex compositions that incorporate abstracted imagery of Portland’s homeless camps.

Hung-Yan Law presents two series of mixed-media portraits of Syrian refugee children. The portraits are printed on origami paper and folded into butterflies. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday or information see gallery114pdx.com