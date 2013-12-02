RECESS presents Emerging Tactics : Our Ordinary Lives

Emerging Tactics : Our Ordinary Lives

November 22nd – December 12th 2013

Open Hours: Saturday and Sunday 1-4 PM

@

RECESS

1127 SE 10th Avenue

Portland, 0R 97214

Emerging Tactics is a three-part series of programming facilitated by RECESS from August through November of 2013 focusing on artists and projects that operate as innovative catalysts for social change. The final installment of this series, Our Ordinary Lives, presents three ongoing, performative projects that take shape in everyday spaces and reinvigorate the humdrum and hohum of everyday life. The exhibition at RECESS headquarters acts as a jumping off point and meeting ground for works envisioned and performed here and elsewhere by Crystal Baxley and Stefan Ransom (Portland), Goods and Services (Chicago), and Grace Hwang (Portland).

Goods and Services (reprise)

Industry of the Ordinary

Industry of the Ordinary gives flowers and shoe shine to a crowd in the business district of Portland.

Through sculpture, text, photography, video, sound and performance Industry of the Ordinary are dedicated to an exploration and celebration of the customary, the everyday, and the usual. Their emphasis is on challenging pejorative notions of the ordinary and, in doing so, moving beyond the quotidian. Industry of the Ordinary are Mathew Wilson and Adam Brooks. Industry of the Ordinary were formed in 2003. Their first performance,Dropping 163 lbs: Daley Plaza, involved approximately 75 performers who dropped 163 lbs of white clothing on Daley Plaza in Chicago. 163 lbs is the average weight of an American adult. Brooks is a Chicago-based artist, curator, and educator. Wilson is a Chicago-based artist and educator.

http://www.industryoftheordinary.com/

kimchi of here*

Grace Hwang

“That’s not real kimchi.”

– is my gut reaction to non-korean-made kimchi.

I roll my eyes at fusion tacos but eat them anyway.

But what makes something real? Or authentic?

Hae-won is the name my grandpa gave me, but it’s not recorded in any legal document.

In hosting kimjangs (kimchi making parties) I am interested in using our appetite for authentic cultural experiences to fuel conversations and dialogue around our appropriated identities. It becomes a container to discuss a post-tokenist, post-authentic cultural transmission.

I am interested in the ways that our bodies are storehouses of knowledge, from the skilled way my grandmother chops radishes from years of meal preparation to the way my mother renews her adolescent passion for the violin practicing 3 hours a day in her retirement. In repeating these events with others, I hope to ritualize and embody them.

The next kimjang will take place on Dec 7, 2013 at Full Plate Farm, Ridgefield, WA.

*when asked if she was Korean or American my grandmother says, “I am a person of here. Korea is over there and its people continue about their way. I am here, and even though I don’t speak English, I live here and go about my way here.”

Grace Hwang is an artist and educator with an MS Ed. in Museum Education at Bank Street College of Education in NY and a BA in Sociology and Education at UCLA. Her areas of research and work include collective interpretation, performance, the study of games, alternative education and dance.

Often working collaboratively with artists and non-artists of all ages, her work in the form of teaching, performance, exhibition and experience making has been included at Portland Art Museum, Portland institute for Contemporary Art (OR), Southern Exposure (SF), Center for Architecture Foundation (NY), SALT art space (NY), Museum of Modern Art Education Center (NY). She is currently based in Portland as an MFA candidate in the Art and Social Practice Program at Portland State University.

Untitled (Audio Interviews with Artists)

Crystal Baxley and Stefan Ransom

Untitled (Audio Interviews with Artists) will serve as a platform for both emerging and established Portland-based artists to converse about what it means to be an artist living and working in this city. Hosts Crystal Baxley and Stefan Ransom are utilizing Emerging Tactics as a chance to research and implement interview styles. Research will take place within the gallery as an installation with active hours, inviting audiences to take part in the early life of a new project.

Crystal Baxley and Stefan Ransom are Portland-based artists who make events, videos, sounds, posters, prints, books, blogs, sculptures, playlists, drawings, emails, and food, individually and collaboratively. They are the creators and facilitators of Getting to Know You(Tube), an ongoing monthly participatory presentation series at NE Portland’s Hollywood Theatre. In 2012 they created a compilation album of 35 songs based on Sol LeWitt’s Sentences on Conceptual Art, titled Songs on Conceptual Art, which is available for free online at http://songsonconceptualart.com. Baxley and Ransom have organized events and exhibited projects at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, the Kadist Foundation in San Francisco, and the Open Engagement Conference, PICA’s Time Based Art Festival, and Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland.

