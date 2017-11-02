An Act of God, written by David Javerbaum, was a hit on Broadway. The comedy has its Oregon stage premiere, November 24 at The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.

The tongue in cheek press release says “The One with the first and last word on everything has finally arrived to set the record straight.

“After many millennia, and in just 90 minutes, God (assisted by devoted angels) answers some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation.”

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm through December 16. All seats reserved. Ticket prices $15 – $35 Tickets/information at 503.239.5919 or trianglepro.org. Student and Group rates available upon request.