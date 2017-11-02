Journalist, author and activist David Barsamian altered the media landscape with the premiere of his Alternative Radio nearly 30 years ago. He continues his work to this day and his talks with Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, Arundhati Roy, Vandana Shiva, Edward Said and many others have been broadcast worldwide.

Barsamian presents an evening entitled Resistance In The Age Of Trump at Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St., Sunday, November 12 at 7 pm.

Barsamian speaks about how the broad coalition in opposition to the Trump Administration continues to grow and includes progressive Democrats, concerned Republicans, women’s groups, environmentalists, pro-diplomacy policy organizations, ecumenical and interfaith religious groups, immigrant rights organizations, civil rights organizations and LBGTQ communities.

Tickets are $10 – $20 sliding scale with no one turned away for lack of funds. Tickets at cst.pdx.com. facebook.com/events/119292162094234