DCBA Pres.: Jean Baker

email mjeanbaker@peoplepc.com

Meetings: 3rd Tuesday

OHSU Family Medicine at Richmond

7:30 am

3930 SE Division

divisionclinton.com

Division Clinton Celebrates SMALL

November 25 is Small Business Saturday and Division Clinton invites you to come celebrate with us. Division Clinton is teaming up with OP Wurst and Venture Portland to offer you an opportunity to visit many small businesses, take advantage of samples, demonstrations, sales and cents off coupons, and visit OP Wurst for food, live music, drink specials and prizes. Receipts showing two purchases can be redeemed for a number of prizes. Join us from 11 am to 5 pm. Remember 70% of every dollar you spend stays in the local economy.

Division Clinton has just over 400 small businesses. Some started here and grew such as New Seasons, Stumptown Coffee, and Pok Pok. It has businesses that have been on the street so long they are institutions like Clinton Street Theater, Langlitz Leather, and Division Hardware. It can now support specialty shops like Pinolo Gelato, Collage, and Fyn, which does alterations.

This is the perfect opportunity to walk along Division and Clinton Streets, check out all the interesting looking businesses, doing some holiday shopping, and ending at OP Wurst for food, drink, music and perhaps a prize. We look forward to seeing you.

Duane Sorenson will be opening Puff Coffee Company at 2376 SE 45th, behind the Woodsman Tavern and around the corner from Stumptown coffee. Tidbit is gone. It will be replaced by apartments, which we need, but we lost color and activity and options and new places to explore. At least two of the food carts have moved to 50th and division, just beyond the Plaid Pantry. There is a taqueria poised to open in the apartment building on the Northwest corner of 50th.